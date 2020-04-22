Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $47.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

