Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

