Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

