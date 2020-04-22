Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telekom Austria AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Telekom Austria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Hammerschmidt now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.
TKAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%.
Telekom Austria Company Profile
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.
