Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.