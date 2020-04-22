Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

