Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:DEA opened at $27.17 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 606,639 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after purchasing an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

