Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

