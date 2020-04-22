Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

