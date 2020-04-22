Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 210,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

