J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76-7.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.

Shares of SJM opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

