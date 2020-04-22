Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRBO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

