IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,472,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IsoRay stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

