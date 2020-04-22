iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,119. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

