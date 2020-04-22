iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

