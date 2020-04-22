iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,560 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

