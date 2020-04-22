iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,628,000 after buying an additional 302,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,810,000 after buying an additional 236,677 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,563 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

