iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.71. The stock had a trading volume of 493,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

