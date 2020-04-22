iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Holdings Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,593.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.