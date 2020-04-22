IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

IRCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. On average, research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

