Invictus MD Strategies (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCMKTS:IVITF)’s share price traded down 24.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 12,053 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 150,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Invictus MD Strategies (OTCMKTS:IVITF)

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. and its subsidiaries primarily engage in the investment, acquisition, and development of synergistic businesses in the medical cannabis industry in Canada. It produces and sells medical cannabis; plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics; and develops technology to vaporize cannabis.

