Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

