Invesco (IVZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVZ opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

