Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

