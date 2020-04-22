Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Shares of IFS stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $362.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

