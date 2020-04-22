Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

