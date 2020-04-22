Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.97) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 894 shares of company stock worth $81,952. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

