Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,452. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

