Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,500,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,156. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

