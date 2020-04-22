Intel (INTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.