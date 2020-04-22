Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Intel by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Intel by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

