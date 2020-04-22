Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.81 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($198.38).

Shares of Integrafin stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 454 ($5.97). 734,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.73. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

IHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

