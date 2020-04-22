Insider Selling: JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Simon Bragg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58), for a total value of £84,800 ($111,549.59).

Simon Bragg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, Simon Bragg sold 20,000 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33), for a total value of £81,000 ($106,550.91).

JAM stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 399.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 459.19. The stock has a market cap of $871.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.