Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Cut by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

