Independent Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €133.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

ETR:SAP traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €108.24 ($125.86). 2,932,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.28 and a 200 day moving average of €116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

