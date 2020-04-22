Independent Bank Co.(MI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

IBCP stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

