Incent Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $6,453.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.12 or 0.02703079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00220968 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

