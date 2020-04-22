Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

PDC Energy stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $905.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

