Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.36

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 441320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 757,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,241,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,630,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

