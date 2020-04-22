ILCoin Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Crex24. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $266,406.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 840.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,393,128,907 coins and its circulating supply is 439,432,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

