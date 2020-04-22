IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut IES from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IES stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. IES has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of IES by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IES by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.