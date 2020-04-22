IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 1,720,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

