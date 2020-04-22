IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of IDYA opened at $4.65 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.