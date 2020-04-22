IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBERIABANK in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 202,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

