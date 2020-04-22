Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

