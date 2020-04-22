Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.41

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 9665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

