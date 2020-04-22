Honest Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $319,068.53 and $15,011.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

