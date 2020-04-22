Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

