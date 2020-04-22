Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $202.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

