HOLD (HOLD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. HOLD has a market capitalization of $23,655.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.02668298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00220234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

